Brittney Boyce, owner of Nails Of LA, teamed up with jeweler Jillian Sassone to create the special nails for ‘MGK’ on this occasion. Boyce has often created a set of nails for the singer in recent years, which often also matched those of his fiancée Megan Fox.

,,They like to match with each other and it’s great to come up with something creative that makes them stand out. MGK is one of my favorite clients because he doesn’t think in boxes and likes to stand out by doing things just a little differently,” Boyce said.

Fans of Machine Gun Kelly are raving about his expensive manicure on social media. "Wow! It costs something, but then you also have something. MGK outdoes himself every time, he is a true artist," wrote one follower. Another says: ,,This man breaks all so-called fashion laws and does not care about the establishment. He gives a stage to others, who may not yet have the confidence to do such a thing. But this inspires them to dare to do so."

