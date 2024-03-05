Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/03/2024 – 21:02

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Gabriel Galípolo, avoided this Tuesday, 5th, going into detail about the debate about expanding the autonomy of the autarchy. This week, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, defended the institution's financial and administrative autonomy, and said it was a “natural step”.

Galípolo limited himself to saying that the discussion of a space for institutional improvement in the autarchy must involve bank employees and the Executive Branch. Reinforcing what the president of the institution said yesterday in São Paulo, Galípolo said showing the benefits of the BC's institutional advancement will eliminate this “Fla-Flu at the moment”.

The BC director also stated that the labor demands in the municipality are legitimate and valid due to the years of delay in salary adjustments, but he also avoided going into details.

When referring to the fiscal, Galípolo said that through research that the authority receives, it is reasonable to consider a primary fiscal deficit of 0.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024. “From the point of view of those observing, a deficit of 0.8% will be in the price”, he stated.

The statements were made during a lecture at the event '2024 Scenario: Structural Changes and Falling Interest Rates', which marked the launch of André Perfeito Consultoria Econômica (APCE), in São Paulo, by economist André Perfeito.