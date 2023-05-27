Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between this Friday night and Saturday morning there will be winds of 60 to 80 km/h with a probability of the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in stormy areas of Chihuahua and Coahuila; while five states of the North of mexico will be hit by rains of varying intensity, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that the interaction of a dry line with a subtropical jet stream, a low pressure channel, the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, together with instability at high levels of the atmosphere will cause very heavy occasional rains in areas of Durango; heavy rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo Leónas well as showers in Tamaulipas.

These rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible hail fall. Likewise, heavy to very heavy rains could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and floods in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states, according to the SMN.

For this Saturday, a dry line located in the north of Mexico will interact with the subtropical jet stream, a low pressure channel and with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as instability at high levels of the atmosphere. These atmospheric conditions will cause conditions for heavy to very heavy rains over the states of the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, as well as in the west and south of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, presenting punctual intense rains in Chihuahua.

In addition, there will be conditions for the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in storm areas of Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Finally, the hot to very hot environment will continue over most of the country, just In Sonora and Sinaloa, maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C are expected for this Saturday.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (southwest), State of Mexico (southwest) and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Chihuahua and Coahuila.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Oaxaca (Isthmus).

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a cool environment in the morning, perceiving cold in high areas of Baja California and partly cloudy skies with fog banks on the western coast of Baja California. In the afternoon, a warm to hot environment, partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and probability of dust storms on the Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

In the morning, partly cloudy skies and a temperate environment in Sinaloa and cool in Sonora. In the afternoon, a hot to very hot environment, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a probability of isolated rains in Sonora and no rain in Sinaloa. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy sky with fog banks at dawn in high areas of the region. Cloudy in the afternoon with occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning, being cool in mountainous areas and hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h with possible dust storms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with banks of fog in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, punctual intense rains in Chihuahua, very heavy rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as heavy rains in Durango, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, as well as cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states. . All rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and cold in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, as well as warm to hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h in the region; gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with the probability of whirlwinds or tornadoes in storm areas of Chihuahua and Coahuila, and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Durango and Nuevo León.