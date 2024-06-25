Most of the inhabitants of Baja California will experience a climate from cool to mild with fog banks on the western coast during the morning of this Tuesday, according to information from With water.

In the afternoon, the weather will change from hot to very hot, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in the state. Likewise, there will be a cloudy sky with showers and possible electrical discharges, while northwest winds will run at a speed between 10 to 20 km/h, with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h and possible dust storms.

Meteored. Weather forecast for San Diego and the most important cities in Baja California

The weather in Baja California presents mostly clear conditions. San Diego and Tijuana will enjoy clear skies, while Mexicali and other communities will experience variations. Temperatures in San Diego will range between 18°C ​​and 23°C, with cloudy skies in the early morning and moderate southwest winds that will reach gusts of up to 30 km/h in the morning.

In Tijuana, The weather will remain clear throughout the day. Temperatures will vary between 17°C and 25°C, with the maximum expected at 2:00 p.m. Moderate southwest winds will gust up to 33 km/h in the morning. In Mexicali, The day will be mostly clear with clouds in the afternoon, reaching temperatures between 30°C and 46°C. Winds from the southeast will reach gusts of 30 km/h in the afternoon.

Cove You will see clear skies with cloudiness in the early morning. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 23°C, with winds from the southwest and gusts of up to 28 km/h in the afternoon. Tecate will also have clear skies, temperatures of 20°C to 30°C and west winds with gusts of up to 39 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorosa You will experience clear skies with cloud cover in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 21°C and 33°C, with southwesterly winds reaching gusts of 49 km/h. Rosarito It will have mostly clear skies with clouds in the afternoon, temperatures between 17°C and 19°C, and west winds with gusts of up to 18 km/h in the morning.

Saint Quentin You will see a sky with clouds and clearings, with temperatures of 16°C to 23°C and northwest winds reaching gusts of up to 37 km/h. In San Felipethe day will be sunny with temperatures between 30°C and 37°C, and winds from the southeast with gusts of up to 28 km/h.