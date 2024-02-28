A new cold front, the 39th of the season, threatens to enter northern Baja California during this sunday and impact the climate of Tijuanaaccording to information from Conagua.

For its part, the interaction of different meteorological phenomena will maintain the forecast of showers in Baja California from this Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning. During this period of time, the chances of falling snow or snow in mountainous areas will also increase and minimum temperatures will be between -5 °C to 0 °C.

The agency also explained, in the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), that this Thursday there will be a partially cloudy sky with no chance of rain. There will also be fog banks at dawn on the western coast, while the atmosphere will be cool in the morning in most of the state and very cold in the mountains.

In the afternoon, the atmosphere will turn from warm to hot in the region. Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Meteored. Climate of Tijuana, Mexicali and other communities in Baja California

Tijuana, A city known for its variable weather, will experience mainly cloudy intervals throughout Thursday. Temperatures will range between 9°C and 18°C, with the maximum expected around 11:00. Moderate wind is expected from the west, with gusts of up to 28 km/h in the afternoon.

On the other hand, Mexicali, capital of the state of Baja California, you will enjoy mostly clear skies, although cloudy intervals may appear in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 11°C and 29°C, with the maximum predicted around 3:00 p.m. Moderate wind is expected from the northwest, with gusts that could reach up to 31 km/h during the afternoon.

Ensenada and Rosarito, coastal towns in Baja California will have a similar climate panorama. Cloudy intervals will predominate, especially during the early morning, with temperatures ranging between 10°C and 17°C in Ensenada, and between 12°C and 16°C in Rosarito. The moderate westerly wind will persist throughout the day, with gusts that could reach 21 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate, located on the border with the United States, will also experience cloudy intervals, with temperatures ranging between 8°C and 18°C. The maximum is expected around 1:00 p.m., accompanied by moderate west wind, with gusts that could reach up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, The Rumorosa, known for its mountainous landscapes, will have mostly clear skies during the day, although clouds may occur at night. Temperatures will vary between 5°C and 17°C, with strong southwest winds, with gusts that could reach up to 56 km/h in the afternoon.

Finally, in San Quentin and San Felipe, The weather conditions will be diverse. San Quintín will experience a cloudy sky in the early morning and clear skies in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 18°C. Meanwhile, San Felipe will enjoy a mostly clear sky, with temperatures between 15°C and 22°C, accompanied by southeast winds with gusts between 23 and 37 km/h.