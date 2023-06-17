It will remain dry on Saturday, but on Sunday the chance of a few showers will increase from the south in the afternoon and evening. The showers are very local, so it will certainly not rain everywhere. Whether these showers will affect De Bilt, for example, remains to be seen, according to the weather service.

Weeronline does have a warning for motorists: be careful during the first rain, because the roads can become slippery. “Because the rain mixes with dirt on the road, a slimy layer can form on the road surface. Those dirt residues consist of pieces of rubber, oil or other dust particles.”

The most dangerous is the first light rain that falls on the road surface. As soon as it starts to rain heavily, the slippery layer quickly washes away. There is also a chance of a single rain or thunderstorm for the rest of the week, but there will also be dry moments. “If a shower falls in places where it has not rained until then, slipperiness can still occur,” is the message. See also China's central bank to step up efforts to support economic recovery

Rain radar from Weerplaza:

