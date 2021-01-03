The votes against Biden’s election in Congress are without a chance. But they push the boundaries of normal political disputes.

At least 11 Republican Senators and over 100 MPs will be in Congress on Wednesday Appeals against the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory insert. They know that they have no chance – and presumably also that the allegations of electoral fraud are completely unfounded, which is why they were all rejected by the courts.

This is exactly what makes this game so dangerous: what the Trump loyalists are doing, flanked by thousands of aggressive right-wingers on the streets of the capital, is a direct attack on the heart of American democracy.

It was quite refreshing to see some more Republican leaders and even Trump loyalists in the past few days New York Post in clear words against the President. But there are far too many important players who do not do exactly that and spread Trump’s news from the parallel universe.

It is a test of the democratic institutions that even the bitterest Trump opponents would not have expected. Trump drives the rule of law in front of him. He will fail with it, but in this way he is constantly pushing the boundaries of what is still understood as normal political conflict.

Describing the political state of the USA with a “deep division” in the country has long since ceased to apply: this is open hostility between two camps that neither agree on the description of reality nor on solutions, and cannot even come to an understanding.

The big parties are influenced differently: The left – actually: social democratic – wing of the Democrats acts strictly within the institutional framework. The Republicans, on the other hand, driven by the Tea Party and Evangelicals, slipped into the far-right camp even before Trump. Trump is the product and the perfector of this process.

Joe Biden’s idea of ​​wanting to reconcile the US has no chance.