After months of negotiations and discussions, the industrial group Thyssenkrupp wants to make a decision on the future of the steel division in the coming weeks. According to insiders, the supervisory board will discuss a proposal by the management board on March 12th.

This examines three options: a sale, a spin-off and continued operation on its own. With a sale, the more than 200-year-old Ruhr group would cut its roots, because steel has been the core of the business since it was founded.

In mid-October of last year, the British company Liberty Steel, which was hardly known in this country, submitted a non-binding takeover offer. Since then, company founder Sanjeev Gupta has sought support from politics, management and IG Metall. Thyssen and Liberty would forge the second largest steel company in Europe after ArcelorMittal Europe. You could leverage synergies, share investments in research and development, and act with more power towards customers and suppliers.

SALE TO LIBERTY STEEL – THE PRICE IS HOT

Gupta was not received with open arms. Before Thyssenkrupp makes a decision to sell, he must submit a binding offer. It is unclear whether he wants to pay anything at all, as the steel division has pension obligations of around four billion euros. If so, Thyssenkrupp could at least partially free itself from these burdens and from a business for which, due to its strong economic dependency, crises are almost normal every few years.

The powerful employee representatives are skeptical. Mr. Gupta thinks he can buy steel in the one-euro shop, it was said early in the workers’ warehouse. The North Rhine-Westphalian IG Metall district chief Knut Giesler emphasized in a Reuters interview last week: “Liberty has an idea. But it is unclear how it will be financed.” It has not yet been proven that it is a sustainable concept. A spin-off could be interesting if it leads to safeguarding the entire group with 95,000 jobs.

It may be negotiating tactics, but the latest statements by CEO Martina Merz and CFO Klaus Keysberg make it clear that an agreement is not imminent. “There is still a need for clarification on a number of complex topics in the offer,” said Merz at the general meeting at the beginning of the month. Keysberg followed up with the presentation of the quarterly figures this week. Thyssenkrupp will definitely not help the buyer financially when it takes over the steel division. The group can also create value with steel on its own. Because the steel industry is picking up again, prices are rising. Thyssenkrupp Steel made an operating profit in the first quarter, albeit a manageable one at 20 million euros.

GREEN STEEL IN THE FUTURE – DREAM OF DEUTSCHER STAHL AG

An alternative to the sale is a spin-off, in which the group puts part of the stock in the depot, organizes an IPO, and silver the remaining package at a good moment. One of the successful examples is the energy group E.ON with the spin-off of its power plant subsidiary Uniper. Thyssenkrupp could get rid of some obligations with the IPO. The disadvantage is that a spin-off cannot be done overnight. Experts say that could take a good year. In addition, it costs a lot of money and carries risks – not just due to Corona.

The group had already attempted an IPO of the steel division in 2000 and called it off at the last minute due to lack of prospects of success. In order to get a good rating on the stock market, tough restructuring would probably be necessary. Steel boss Bernhard Osburg says: “It must be clear to everyone involved that we must therefore also talk about further personnel and cost measures if we do not want to endanger what has been achieved and agreed upon.” There are already plans to cut 3000 jobs. Even without a spin-off, the group could develop the steel division further – especially if the steel economy continues to pick up, say some voices in the group. Thyssenkrupp would gain time, perhaps later to become a hunter again instead of the hunted. Thyssenkrupp has also committed itself to making the production of the material CO2-free. Many in the group see “green steel” as a future business that they want to shape themselves. And maybe a Deutsche Stahl AG with its competitor Salzgitter would come about after all.

