The pressure from US Democrats on President Joe Biden is growing. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP

Every hour, more Democrats dare to go public with calls for Joe Biden to withdraw. He continues to defy the rebellion. For how much longer?

Washington – The collective pressure from US Democrats on President Joe Biden is getting stronger and stronger. On Friday alone, about a dozen more Democrats from the US Congress dared to publicly call on their party colleague to drop out of the presidential race. The tone is also getting harsher. One congressman revealed how Biden no longer recognized him during a recent meeting.

The incumbent, who is currently isolating himself due to a corona infection and is not appearing in public, has so far appeared unimpressed by the rebellion within the party and announced his return to the campaign stage for next week. According to US media, the 81-year-old is secretly no longer categorically ruling out a withdrawal in view of the enormous resistance within his own ranks.

The number of critics is growing continuously

The background to the revolt is doubts about the president’s mental fitness – and his ability to hold office for another four years. A new wave of Democratic congressmen expressed concern on Friday that Biden will lose the presidential election to his Republican opponent Donald Trump and that the party may no longer have a say in either chamber of parliament. Around three dozen parliamentarians from both chambers have now openly called on Biden to drop out of the race for a second term.

Behind the scenes, media reports say that the very top ranks of the party are also trying to get Biden to withdraw, including the two top Democrats in Congress, Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, as well as the former Speaker of the House and still influential Democrat, Nancy Pelosi. Biden’s former boss, former President Barack Obama, is also said to have expressed concerns. Among those Democrats who have come forward with public calls for withdrawal are several close allies of Pelosi.

The concerted action from within his own party is remarkable. The fact that non-public statements by the most influential Democrats in the country have been leaked out in parallel in recent days is also unlikely to be a coincidence.

“For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me”

In his call for withdrawal, Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts described an encounter with Biden on the sidelines of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. “For the first time, he didn’t seem to recognize me,” Moulton wrote. While that can happen with age, he believes his experience in Normandy is “part of a deeper problem.”

Biden has retreated to his private home in Rehoboth, Delaware, after being infected with the coronavirus. He is not currently attending any appointments. He has so far firmly rejected all calls for his withdrawal in public. His campaign team also insists that he has no intention of quitting.

Return to the election campaign stage?

The president’s doctor said that Biden’s Covid symptoms had already improved significantly. Biden announced that he would be campaigning again in the next few days. “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week,” said the US president in a written statement. He wanted to continue to warn people in the country about the danger posed by Trump’s policies and at the same time promote his own vision for the country. “There is a lot at stake,” he warned, and once again called on his party to show unity: “Together we will win.”

However, the Democrats are not particularly well placed to have unity at the moment. In recent weeks, Biden’s deputy, Kamala Harris, has increasingly come into focus as a possible replacement for Biden. She has continued to campaign during Biden’s absence and made a high-profile stop at an ice cream parlor in the capital Washington on Friday. These are usually reserved for the self-confessed ice cream lover Biden. dpa