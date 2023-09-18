The program ‘Amor y fuego’ released a preview of what will be seen this Monday, September 18, starting at 1:50 pm. In that sense, the magazine hosted by Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González spread, through its official account Instagram, that an artist from the world of Peruvian entertainment was the protagonist of an altercation inside a Lima nightclub, from which she was forcibly thrown out by security agents and ended up outside that nightclub.

It should be noted that this woman, whose identity is unknown at this time, left that nightclub in an accident and, at that precise moment, met a man who accompanied her. Faced with this revelation, social media users were surprised by the violent way in which this figure was treated and showed her indignation. “There is no justification for treating someone like this,” “How much aggression,” were some comments from Internet users.

