Robert Dante Siboldi’s stage in charge of Tigres did not start as expected. The cats drew 0-0 against Querétaro, one of the weakest squads in all of Mexican soccer, in their clash on matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023. The UANL team could not show its power at the Corregidora Stadium and each time further away from the direct classification to the league.
Tigres remains in seventh position in the general table and it seems that the Monterrey team will have to play the playoffs. This season has been atypical for the cats, since they have had three technical directors. Despite being the team that spent the most on transfers during the winter market, neither Fernando Gorriarán nor Nicolás Ibáñez nor Diego Lainez have lived up to expectations.
Tigres league five games without knowing the victory (four defeats and one draw). The cats have lost the compass in the second half of the tournament and have practically said goodbye to the possibility of being in the top four of the championship.
Robert Dante Siboldi, who took over the technical direction of the club after the dismissal of Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz, spoke about the difficult situation Tigres is experiencing.
“The boys are receptive and willing, they want to get out of this pothole, but it is not easy. It is not done overnight, miracles are not done (…) Having stability and in six months having two or three coaches It’s not easy for anyone. We don’t like this result, but it helps to keep adding.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi in conference
The cats will seek to break their losing streak next Thursday, April 20, against Puebla in a matchday 16 match. On Tuesday the 25th, Siboldi’s team will host León in the first leg semifinal of the Concacaf Champions League.
#Show #face #Siboldis #statements #draw #Querétaro
Leave a Reply