This day it was announced in several media outlets that the Mexican singer supposedly Gloria Trevi She would be involved in issues of money laundering and tax fraud and in an Instagram live broadcast, she talks about the issue.

Gloria Trevi and her husband Armando Gómez would be involved in illicit businesses, but now she comments that this afternoon she went to the FGR’s Financial Crimes Unit to be informed of the process against her.

“Today several media outlets reported that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) was ‘looking for’ me for alleged ‘tax fraud.’ In this regard, I inform you that today at noon I appeared before the FGR’s Financial Crimes Unit,” says Gloria Trevi on Instagram.

Gloria mentions in her broadcast that apparently You have a tax debt of more than 500 thousand pesos, but it would also have a balance in favor with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) for more than one million pesos.

Gloria Trevisinger of musical hits like ‘All Me Miran’ and ‘Pelo Loose’, mentions that his lawyers are in charge of the case and see legal options, also that he has every intention of clarifying any doubts that arise, also paying taxes in Mexico and anywhere in the world, because it is the right thing to do.

“I am strong, calm, if I should anything“With my heart and face I would cover any debt because it is my obligation,” says the 55-year-old singer from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, despite the complaint she has filed with the FGR.

