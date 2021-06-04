Grand Theft Auto it is super recognized even for people who do not play video games. This title was the terror of many generations of careless parents who never supervised the video games that their children consumed, and although they are quite violent, they also have a good story and endearing characters, some who even belong to gangs of the game.

As now everyone is gamer and video games are becoming a bigger trend, viral videos with the characters of Grand Theft Auto They are something of every day, to such a degree that they are so viral that surely you have found them on Instagram, you know, the one where the members of Groove Street Families (with everything and Ryder hanging around.

All good so far but how can I use it on Instagram and TikTok? The answer is very simple: you can’t, not because of your cell phone, but because it is a filter available only on another platform.

Next we will tell you all the steps you must follow to be able to record your videos in the purest style of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

How to record videos with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas filter

The first thing you will need is to find the right location for your video. We highly recommend that if you are going to shoot on the street, be vigilant in case members of other enemy gangs want to interrupt your recordings (such as the Brayan’s).

Once you have an idea of ​​where you are going to record, you should do the following:

1.- Go to the application store of your cell phone.

2.- Search for the application called Snapchat, surely you have already heard or seen it, so it will not be difficult for you to locate it.

3.- Open the application and create an account. Remember that it is completely free.

4.- Once the app is open, type in the search bar “Groove Street”. Click on the first result.

5.- It’s time to record your video. Remember that the filter must appear as active.

6.- Finally, instead of sharing the video on Snapchat, search for the platform you want (like Tiktok).

7.- Done! Now the neighborhood has your back.

In the same way, remember that you can save the video on your cell phone and give it a cat’s hand so that you can publish it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. The final decision is yours.

GTA: San Andreas became one of the great exponents of video games of the sandbox genre, as well as being an immediate cover letter for anyone who doubts the capabilities of Rockstar Games developer.

What is your favorite company game?

