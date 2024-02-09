Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 21:56

Show Rural Coopavel, an agricultural fair that ended this Friday, 9th, in Cascavel (PR), generated R$6.1 billion in business, Coopavel said in a statement. The result was 22% higher than that recorded last year and exceeded Coopavel's own estimate, which predicted R$5.5 billion in business.

The fair received 391,316 visitors, up from the 384,022 registered in 2023. “This is the highest number in the history of the Rural Show, which began in 1989 with just 110 visitors,” said the president of Coopavel, Dilvo Grolli.

Among the 600 exhibitors, the Rural Show welcomed 166 innovation companies and startups, also a record for the event. In 2025, the fair will be held from February 10th to 14th.