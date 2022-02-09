Sinaloa.- The elder of the Chávez dynasty, Julio César Jr. again he used his social networks to give news, but this time he did not talk about his father, wife or Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, briefly sang the corrido composed by FN Code to Ovidio Guzmán López, “Soy el Ratón”.

During one of his already common live broadcasts, Julio César Chávez Carrasco recorded while driving his Bentley brand car with the speakers playing at full volume, faithful to the Sinaloa style, the song of the son of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

While he had the camera focused on the steering wheel of the expensive unit, he sang a fragment of the popular corrido and changed the lyrics to say “he’s a friend of the boxer”referring to the friendly bond that he has mentioned before in other transmissions.

Read more: Tinder scammer: man accused of stealing millions from women he met on the app

“In Jesús María grew up, he is a friend of the boxer,” he said Julio César Chávez Jr. to later express about Ovidio Guzmán “well, he’s good people”.

The son of the boxing legend has declared on video that he knows not only the nicknamed “Ratón”, but also other children of “El Chapo” Guzmán, with whom he is related by his adopted daughter Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz.

The young singer is the daughter of the late Edgar Guzmán López and Frida Muñoz, who after overcoming the loss of her partner married Chavez Jr.

Read more: VIDEO. After the viral image of the 600 pesos errand, tiktoker shows that you can eat healthy with less money