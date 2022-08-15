Magui Ansuz lit up social networks by showing a very spicy and daring photo shoot in a pink miniskirt and a white blouse on her official Instagram account. Instagram.

The Argentine model and instagramer has been characterized by being very active in her official accounts, first of all because of her role as a gamer worldwide, which is how she became known in the digital platforms.

The publication in a pink miniskirt had more than 100 thousand likes and endless comments praising the beauty of the beautiful Argentine blonde. These types of reactions make the pampera one of the best instagram influencers of the moment.

Magui Ansuz always tries to show her followers her day-to-day, both in her role as a gamer, as well as on several occasions she asks for the opinions of her fans to share different photo sessions.

Argentina has always been very active in the world of video game and he always takes advantage of this part of his life to be able to show a different side within his content that with this becomes more extensive.

Magui Ansuz shows off her charming figure on social networks. Photo: Instagram Magui Ansuz

Her line with sports is very thin for Magui Ansuz, since she has always shown that she is a great fan of international soccer, posing on some occasions with the Argentina national team shirt.

We recommend you read

Like all Argentines, Ansuz is a regular fan of Lionel Messi, who has become the main hero of the national team led by Lionel Scaloni.