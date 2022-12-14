December is not a month only to share moments with the family in warm hugs that make you feel the beauty of the season. No way, The joke is that you use social networks and show off how it went when playing on your consoles and this time we tell you how to show your PlayStation Wrap-Up in 2022.

The operation is certainly simple and only requires you to go to the page called 2022 Wrap Up in which you only have to log in and start the process which takes 4 very simple steps.

On the screen you will see the symbols of the Sony video game brand: The triangle that marks how long you played, the circle tells you how many titles you gave, then the X marks the trophies obtained and the box is dedicated to PlayStation Plus.

Source: PlayStation

At the end you get a kind of little card that reveals very direct information about your “best moments” and the art of the title you played the most during 2022. That’s where your friends will see how much time you dedicated to that free-to-play of which you stay so much

We also recommend: PlayStation tells you how long and what games you played with Wrap Up

The 2022 PlayStation Wrap-Up also gives you a coupon for an avatar

Okay, you already took your image to show off how much you played during 2022 and share your shame and pride on social networks, however, in exchange you will get some avatars alluding to Astro Bot that are related to all your achievements of the year.

Right at the bottom of the page you can see a section that says “You won an avatar” and below the instruction to Redeem Your Coupon so that you can redeem it in the PlayStation Store. As simple as that. It really doesn’t have great science.

Now, at the end of that same page that shows you your Wrap-Up, it also shows you the games that will be waiting for you in 2023 such as Resident Evil 4, Forspoken, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and many more.

Are you going to share your trophies online? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion with us in the comments area. We also remind you that you can contact us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook