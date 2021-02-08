A 17-year-old citizen died the day before yesterday, after a vehicle he was traveling in, led by another 17-year-old youth, deteriorated as a result of the latter’s demonstration movements on the beach of Shaam, the far north of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Samam Al Naqbi, said that the operations room received a report stating that a vehicle deteriorating accident occurred as a result of the driver’s demonstration on the shore of Bahr Shaam, which led to the death of a passenger as a result of the severe injuries he sustained and the driver sustained moderate injuries .

He explained that the body of the deceased and injured young man was transported to Shaam Hospital by the hospital’s ambulance near the site of the accident, and the body of the deceased was delivered to his family for the burial ceremony according to the established rules, while the injured driver was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital to complete treatment and undergo medical care and the authorities received The policewoman concerned with the accident file to take the necessary legal measures.

Al-Naqbi pointed out that parents should not allow their children who do not hold vehicle driving licenses in any way, with the necessity to instill respect for traffic laws and regulations in the hearts of their children and urge them to refrain from performing any behaviors or parades that endanger their safety and lives, adding that the Ras police force The tent is keen to spread culture and traffic awareness among all segments of society, including citizens and residents, to stop the bloodshed on the roads and limit the recurrence of such unfortunate accidents that claim the lives of innocent people.





