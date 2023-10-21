Show jumping | The track champion tested the steeplechase riders – France’s Kevin Staut rode to victory with speed and no mistakes

Staut won the race on the replay track.

Helsinki Horse Show’s Brazilian track champion Guilherme Jorge put the steeplechase riders to a stern test in the five-star 160 class on Saturday. Only the top two in the competition, France Kevin Staut and Italy Francesco Turturiello survived both the basic course and the replay without mistakes.

Staut took the victory on the horse Beau de Laubry Z with a time of 35.70. Turturiello drove the restart time in 39.63 with the horse Quite Balou.

“It was a really difficult and technical track, but the horse now reacts really well to everything,” praised Staut.

“The horse is approaching top speed.”

of Ireland Shane Breen on the horse Cuick Star Kervec was third in the rerun and Germany Philipp Schulze Topphoff on horse Carla NRW fourth. Both got a drop in the replay.

Other riders already had falls on the basic track. From Finns Aura Vasama Canto Bruno had his 20th, Susanna Granroth KG Corazon has the 27th and Annina Nordström Gabalier with HRH 32:s.

The difficulty and narrowness of the track was illustrated by the fact that Vasama, who rode another five-star gp, accumulated 12 fault points.

“The course was more difficult than in Oslo,” Vasama stated.

“Everything came quickly, and even skilled riders made a lot of mistakes.”

At the same time, Vasama decided that he will not participate in the World Cup on Sunday.

“Canto Bruno gave everything today, and it has now won many big classes”, Vasama explained his decision to spare the horse.