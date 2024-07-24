London (WAM)

The show jumping team will join the UAE delegation participating in the 33rd Olympic Games “Paris 2024” tomorrow, coming from the British capital, London, the headquarters of its current camp, which is being held with the support and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables. The rider Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi will lead the UAE delegation carrying the country’s flag in the official opening ceremony, which is being held in the heart of the French capital, Paris, for the first time outside of indoor stadiums and fields.

The national team riders will return to the British capital, London, after participating in the opening ceremony to complete the final stage of preparation on July 27 and 28, and put the finishing touches in the specialized stables in the Dorking area under the supervision of technical director William Fanel. The national team mission will return to Paris again on July 29, where the horses are scheduled to arrive on July 30. Veterinary examinations will be conducted the following day for the horses participating in the team competition, with permission to hold a training session.

The competitions will start on the first of August for teams with the participation of 20 teams, each team includes 3 riders, and 10 teams will qualify for the finals that will be held the following day to compete for the medals (gold, silver and bronze), followed by the individual competitions on the 5th and 6th of August with the participation of 75 riders.

The national team’s roster for the team competition includes the knights Omar Al Marzouqi, Abdullah Al Marri and Ali Al Karbi, in addition to the reserve knights Salem Al Suwaidi and Abdullah Al Muhairi. The national team coach will choose the roster participating in the individual competition after the second veterinary examination designated for this category following the end of the team competition.