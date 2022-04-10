Show Jumping Noora Forstén rose to 22nd place in the show jumping world cup final: “The top is not that far away”

“You have to be happy with these starting points,” Forstén commented.

Noora Forstén rose to 22nd place on the closing day of the show jumping world cup final in Germany. In Leipzig, a Swiss rode to victory in a three-day race Martin Fuchs.

For Forstén and his horse Con Caya, the final experience was the first of his career. On Sunday, however, the cavalry was eliminated in the 160-cent hurdles from the second round.

Forstén’s preparations for the finals went well in the two-star races as the Spring World Cup was canceled due to a corona. The Finnish World Cup’s previous World Cup race was in London last year.

“You have to be happy with these starting points. At the same time, as an athlete, there is hunger and the knowledge that the peak is not so far away, ”Forstén said in a press release from the Equestrian Association.

The previous Finnish rider in the World Cup final was the wife of Noora Forstén Mikael Forsténwho took part in two finals in 2008 and 2009.