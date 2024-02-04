Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Show jumping | Henrik von Eckermann, 42, experienced moments of horror – he flew from the saddle in the middle of the performance

February 4, 2024
in World Europe
Show jumping | Henrik von Eckermann, 42, experienced moments of horror – he flew from the saddle in the middle of the performance

The Swedish TV expert considered the situation very dramatic.

World number one rider, Swedish Henrik von Eckermann experienced horror moments at the World Cup race in Bourdeaux, France on Saturday. Von Eckermann's, 42, horse Calizi ran towards the obstacle.

The rider flew from the saddle and fell violently on his back. Von Eckermann grimaced in pain. Calizi ran briskly around the track.

“Dramatic. The horse is really stressed”, SVT expert Lotta Björe commented according to Aftonbladet

Von Eckermann tried to catch Caliz twice. In vain. In the end, however, the horse calmed down and it was managed to be tamed in the arena of the stadium.

