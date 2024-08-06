Show jumper Christian Kukuk has won gold in the individual event at the Olympic Games. Riding Checker, he beat two competitors in the decisive jump-off and secured the German riding team its fourth gold medal in Versailles.

Kukuk gave the German show jumpers their first individual medal since Marco Kutscher in Athens in 2004; the last German Olympic champion was Ulrich Kirchhoff in Atlanta in 1996. In Paris, the riders from Germany stood on the podium five times. In total, they have now won 100 medals at the Olympic Games.