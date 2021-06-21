At the sporting event about 2 thousand people who last night, June 20, took part in the traditional parade of cars in the streets of the village

Santo Stefano d’Aveto – Change the car but not the result for Giacomo Scattolon and Simone Cuneo at the 37th Rally della Lanterna-5th Rally Val d’Aveto, once again dominated by the Movisport couple aboard a Volkswagen Polo R5. The Lombard driver and the Ligurian co-driver won all eight special stages, leaving nothing to their rivals. A dominance that has never been questioned, which began from the very first meters of the race.

In second place the surprise of the day, la Lombard couple formed by Stefano Baccega and Pietro D’Agostino, on another Volkswagen Polo they were using for the first time. Third step of the podium, as in 2020, for Andrea Spataro and Gabriele Falzone on Skoda Fabia R5, who in the last kilometers have overtaken the other Skoda of Luca Bertani and Stefano Oppimiti, down from the podium by only one tenth of a second. Fifth position for Jordan Brocchi and Alessia Muffolini on another Skoda, who preceded the first Ligurian crew, the one composed by Igor Raffo and Paolo Rocca on Movisport’s Skoda Fabia.

For Santo Stefano d’Aveto it was an authentic celebration of engines, colors, people. It is estimated that the sporting event involved nearly two thousand people who last night, June 20, took part in the traditional parade of cars in the streets of the village.

Large numbers also for hospitality, catering, overnight stays in hotels and apartments also in nearby Rezzoaglio. The event is a flagship for the Lanternarally, which has just entered in the twenty-fifth year of activity as organizer. But it is also a source of pride and satisfaction for the municipal administration of Santo Stefano and for the Allegrezze sports group, chaired by Giuseppe Monteverde, who has always supported the organizational machine.

Beyond thirty volunteers they worked intensely for the preparation, with particular attention to the total route of 60 km through the municipal and provincial roads from Campomenoso to Torrio, from Gropparo to Torrini, from Alpicella to Casoni di Amborzasco. Eight special stages (Pievetta-Monte Penna) covered in memory of Susanna Marotta, director of the Automobile club of Genoa, who passed away last month, which was person of great reference for the organization. –