A hi-tech candlelit concert in the desert. An evocative musical performance was staged – and will be repeated – at the archaeological site of Hegra (AlUla, Saudi Arabia), a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for having more than 100 monumental tombs carved into the rock formations.

The first concert which took place on 24 December 2021 and the next one which will take place on 31 December 2021 are produced by Balich Wonder Studio, the live entertainment group, leader in the creation and production of great ceremonies, events and shows, brands and experiences. territorial throughout the world.

Performing live, the ensemble directed by Stefan Lombard, who has created a collection of short pieces of music ranging from classical compositions to contemporary soundtracks, from Arabic music to pop reinterpretations.

More than 500 hand-carved high-tech candles offer a spectacular graphic frame enhancing the special moments of the show and blending harmoniously with the shapes of the archaeological site.