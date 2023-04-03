Monday, April 3, 2023, 09:47





Sal’ (J/80), ‘Patakin’ (J/70), ‘Stella’ (6 Meters), ‘Mr. Nova’ (Dragon), ‘Santina’ (ORC 1-3), ‘Abracadabra’ (ORC 4-5) and ‘Kyo V’ (A2) were proclaimed yesterday champions of the 52nd Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar for cruisers and one design. Contested since March 31 at the Real Club Náutico de Palma, this first major nautical event has had the participation of nearly 60 teams of ten nationalities.

The strong northwesterly wind was the protagonist of the third and last day of competition with gusts of more than 25 knots in the bay of Palma. At times, the intensity was such that the 6 Meter and Dragon categories could not navigate so as not to put crews and boats at risk. The J/70 and J/80 one-designs completed three windward/leeward tasks and the cruisers completed a coastal run.

The ‘Sal’ certified his victory in the J/80 class. The boat skippered by Helena Alegre remained in front of the general classification from the first day and knew how to dose her advantage to take the title. Second came the British ‘Project Puffin’, by James Waugh, followed by the German ‘Jotajuega’, by Gerhard Henssen.

In J/70 there was a beautiful duel between Jorge Martínez Doreste’s ‘Hang Ten’ and Luis Albert’s ‘Patakin’. The canaries took the lead by winning the first test of the day, but were fourth in the next due to a second place from their rival. Both teams reached the ninth and final round evenly matched, in which ‘Patakin’ knew how to play his cards better and achieved the final victory.