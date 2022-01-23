After his experience at Milan, the manager returns to the world of football. In group A, Sudtirol remains in the lead, followed by the Paduans

Groups A and C will be on the field on the first Sunday of the 2022 championship, after the Saturday dedicated to the fight for the top in group B. The weekend program will be completed with the postponement of Monday (9 pm) Catanzaro-Palermo.

Group A – Also 2022 for Sudtirol starts with the right pace: 0-2 on the Pergolettese field (De Col and Curto, both from dead ball) and Padova kept at a distance from the top. Wednesday, in recovery, the leaders will host the Triestina. Just at Nereo Rocco, Padova went to interrupt the positive streak of Cristian Bucchi’s team (who hadn’t lost in eight games): again 0-2, Ronaldo’s penalty and Jelenic’s final counterattack. However, the turnaround behind the desk is sensational: divorce between Padova and sporting director Sogliano, in his place the former Milan Massimiliano Mirabelli returns to the track with a contract until 2024. Renate remains paired in third place (1-0 at Seregno, Celeghin in recovery for the sixth home victory in a row) and Feralpisalò, who beat Lecco with the same result thanks to Guerra’s header (again over 90 ‘). One-two deadly of Pro Vercelli, who knocks out Juventus U23 between 6 ‘and 8 with goals from Comi and Della Morte (2-0): in the bianconeri debut for the latest arrival Iocolano. Another hit of the market in January, Mastroianni, makes Fiorenzuola happy by debuting with a goal in the 3-1 against Pro Sesto. Four draws. In the safety zone, a spectacular 2-2 between Pro Patria and Piacenza: hosts twice ahead but always achieved, with Pizzul’s unfortunate own goal setting the result in the final. Double 1-1 in Mantova-AlbinoLeffe (Guccione on a penalty responds to Manconi’s guest advantage) and Legnago-Virtus Verona (Gomez and Pellacani’s guest). Giana-Trento ends 0-0: Giana, third in a row, has not won for four months. See also Marfrig shares rise after brokerage raises target price - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Group B – Olbia climbs into the playoff zone: 1-0 over Lucchese (Ragatzu in semi-reverse) and fourth useful result in a row for Canzi’s team. Siena breaks the negative inertia, at the debut on the bench of Pasquale Padalino, fourth technical of the season: 2-2 at the Franchi with Imolese, thus avoiding the seventh knockout in a row thanks to the goal in full recovery by Terigi (corner contested by the guests ). The Grosseto-Carrarese derby ends 0-0: first point for Maurizi on the Maremma bench, eighth consecutive useful result for Di Natale.

Group C – Show at San Nicola between Bari and Catania: the final 3-3 (from 1-3) rewards the stubbornness of the leaders in chasing the comeback, but the rossazzurri deserve applause, capable of letting their thoughts slip off the pitch. “It was a bit of a crazy game”, commented Mignani, but pearls of youth and experience remain on the scoreboard: the goal number 19 of the starlet Luca Moro (again on a penalty, absolute specialist) and the brace of Mirko Antenucci, who has celebrated 200 goals among professionals. Avellino and Monopoli do not take advantage of Bari’s braking: 2-2 in the awaited Partenio crossing (speaking of bomber, Maniero’s brace), now the green-and-whites from Puglia are always second but with only two points ahead of those who chase. Turris passes to Picerno thanks to the header of Manzi, the Napoli defender who ended up at Lille (without ever playing) in the controversial Osimhen affair. Another particular story in the pokerissimo trimmed by Francavilla al Messina (5-1): in goal for the Apulian striker Patierno, at his seasonal debut since until 31 December he was disqualified for the offense of Picerno-Bitonto in 2019. In start of the new year Zeman’s Foggia is lost: at the Zaccheria Latina wins with merit (1-3), but above all the Rossoneri club sacked the ds Peppino Pavone when the last week of the transfer market is about to begin. Taranto makes 1-1 at Iacovone with Paganese and can bite his hands for the penalty that Giuseppe Giovinco let Baiocco save. A post hit by Eusepi is the most significant emotion of Campobasso-Juve Stabia, which ended 0-0. The Vibonese-Fidelis Andria salvation challenge also went without a goal, but with opportunities on both fronts. In last place, together with the Calabrians, there is now Potenza spread out in Viterbo by Monterosi: 3-1 in comeback and a brace from Adamo for the freshman from Lazio, who changed pace with the arrival of Leonardo Menichini on the bench. See also Women's Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will play the grand final

January 23, 2022 (change January 23, 2022 | 21:50)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Show #BariCatania #Moro #target #Mirabelli #Padua