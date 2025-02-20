We are living in the time of greater technological development so far, and that is that the technology we currently have allows us to reach new limits and overcome them in a way that seems even simple.

This has led us to almost not surprise each other with all the advances that occur in front of us, for example, the incredible progress that the touch screens supposed was received by the younger generations as something totally normal and adopted instantaneously.

The same has happened with the rest of technologies and advances, such as payments by NFC, virtual reality or the such acclaimed artificial intelligence. They are novelties that allow us to perform unprecedented tasks or actions, and we assume them in a very hard way, as if they were some of the whole life.

It is clear that all these advances and new formats of electronic devices and devices are with the intention of making them more useful, efficient, practical and generally better than those we had so far. And although this belief is general, and in virtually all cases it happens, a video of a refrigerator of the 60s is making him make Everyone is questioned if this statement is true.

This is because as seen in the video, this refrigerator model that they teach is not only prettier than today’s typical fridge, but also It has a much more thought design for user comfort with certain aspects that have been lost and that they would perfectly be welcome in our kitchens.

For example, we see that Baldas revolve with an axis, which allows them to rotate them to reach the products you have at the bottom of the bucket. The same goes for the drawers below, that turn and so you do not have to be putting your hand between fishing products you want and is the one that most of all.

In addition all these baldas They can go up or down as you need. Another aspect that surprises that it is shown in the video is that the fridge has A compartment to temper butter and be ready to spread easily. The video that has gone viral in networks has caused everyone to question the design of current refrigerators and many agree that the refrigerators “cool more before.”