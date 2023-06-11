Melina Juergens appears to talk about the progress of the new installment of hellblade the game will be available via Game Pass. Hellblade 2 Senua’s Sacrifice was first announced at The Game Awards 2019, but we haven’t really seen anything of the game since a six-minute gameplay trailer was revealed during such an event.

Players were able to take a fresh look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during Xbox’s 2023 showcase, which showed off a new trailer captured using the game’s Unreal 5 engine.

The sequel to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 2017’s sequel continues Senua’s story, and the new trailer gives players another look at the game’s beautifully detailed facial animations. In it, Senua can be seen traversing a gloomy, dank cave as ethereal, otherworldly voices whisper around her, showcasing the game’s sound design and stunning graphics.

Via: Youtube