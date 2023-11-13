Show by Grillo da Fazio: “I failed, I made this country worse. Conte spoke and it was not understood, perfect in politics”

“I am the worst, yes, I came to tell you, I have made this country worse”. After an absence of almost 10 years, Beppe Grillo returns to television and monopolizes the stage of “Che Tempo che Fa”. Wearing a blue suit, the Genoese comedian immediately warns the audience of Canale Nove: “If I go out of tune he rings”, he says, turning to Fabio Fazio, handing him a bell. Then he responds to the video of insults that preceded his entry: “After the last interview with Vespa we lost elections, all those I sent to fuck are in government so I’m the worst. I’m here to understand whether I should continue or not, I brought Skype, I talked about Parmalat, I fought the whole world and now I’m going to a bar and you make me pay for the coffee…”

Despite attempts to make him sit down, Grillo immediately takes the stage, jumping from one topic to another: from politics to information, passing through artificial intelligence, work and memories with Gino Paoli, Renzo Piano and the serial killer Donato Budget (mother’s friend’s son).

“We were an evangelical movement, we were born on October 4, the day of Saint Francis,” he says, recalling the origins of the 5 Star Movement. “I am completely confused, I cannot lead and bring a political movement to a successful conclusion, I am not capable”.

On Luigi Di Maio, nicknamed “Giggino a folder“: “He was the most prepared politician, but we didn’t think he would let himself be seized by power. He and I chose Conte. I looked at the programs, the ideas, if it’s an idea it’s good it doesn’t matter if it’s right or left. But then he stabbed us…”

Conte, Grillo recalls, “was not a member of the Movement. I met him one day, I thought ‘he’s a nice man, I like him, a graduate, with a CV from Madonna’. He spoke English, then he spoke and understood little, so he was perfect for politics. Then he got better, I mean. He is a nice, polite person, not like me. There was a good argument at the beginning, because he came from the academy, from the university, he was a writer, a lawyer, all things that I wasn’t. Now he puts a little more heart into it, you understand”.

There is no lack of defense of the Movement’s symbolic measures: “In politics you have ideas and then it is obvious that when you enter the institutions, that idea is fragmented. The Superbuilding Bonus was also an idea, with Draghi we agreed that it should last 5 years. We also agreed on citizenship income, we thought about navigators…”

Surprisingly, Grillo attacks Giulia Bongiorno, senator of the League and defense lawyer of the girl who accused her son Ciro and three of his friends of rape. “You are a lawyer – president of the Justice Commission, you are a senator from the League who holds rallies in front of the courts, where there is a case behind closed doors… It is inappropriate. She mixes everything up and let’s see what happens.” Fazio stops him: “This is also inappropriate.”

After an hour of monologue, Grillo then returns to ask the audience the initial question: “So, I want to know: what do you think I should do? Be sincere”, and he is heard replying in chorus: “The comedian!”.