Something that is well known is that the film Super Mario Bros. supposedly it was going to be released in December of last year, something that in the end had to be delayed due to issues that Nintendo He did not explain at the time. However, companies from different industries already had merchandise prepared from the tape, and have even begun to sell it to people.

In a video that was released on the forums of Redditit can be seen that a fan already has the figure of Bowser, which has a rather interesting effect in which it is seen to draw smoke from its mouth and the effect of spitting fire. The size is considerable and it does not have the usual appearance, but the one that has been shown to us in the advances of the tape.

Check it here:

This is the clearest example that the film was almost 100% scheduled to be released in December 2022, which is why perhaps Nintendo respected agreements with certain brands to put merchandise on sale. Another example was with McDonald’swho released toys of the characters in the month of December in their children’s pack.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie the premiere April 6 in theaters.

Via: Reddit

Editor’s note: The truth is that this figure is very striking, although the downside is that it does not specify what brand it is and where you bought it. Many will want to buy one, I include myself in the group