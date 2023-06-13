Ubisoft Forward brought a lot of news from Assassin’s Creed one of the most curious is the debut of the saga on VR devices. Is about Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR a game for Meta Quest 2 and 3 with the typical mechanics of Assassi’s Creed but in first person and in virtual reality. It will be available in the Christmas season this year.

Another installment of this intellectual property that was presented was Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade which seems like a normal game of the franchise until you take into account that it is a game for mobile devices. Originally announced in 2022, it centers the story in ancient China. This version of Assassin’s Creed It will hit Google Play and the Apple App Store this year.

Via: Youtube