This Sunday starting at 9pm (Movistar LALIGA TV) one of the most exciting and attractive matches in Spanish and European football will be played: ELDERBI DE MADRID between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. The colchoneros will try to close the gap with Carlo Ancelotti's team in a duel full of stars that ensures spectacle and goals: in the first round match, four goals were seen in the red and white victory (3-1).

This LALIGA EA SPORTS day also has another great game between the Girona FC and the Real society this Saturday (9pm, Movistar LALIGA TV and Movistar Plus+), where the fight for leadership and European positions is at stake. Furthermore, the visit of FC Barcelona to Vitoria to face the Deportivo Alavés on Saturday (6:30 p.m., DAZN) has a special attraction after the announcement of Xavi's departure from the Barça team at the end of the season.

For its part, LALIGA HYPERMOTION highlights the match on Sunday at 2pm (LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION) between the Racing Club Ferrol and the SD Eibar, a confrontation between teams fighting for second place in the standings. The spotlights also point to CD Leganes – Real Valladolid CF on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION and Movistar Plus+), another clash between teams from the top of the table.

Where to watch LALIGA matches

LALIGA EA SPORTS can be followed through the three payment operators Movistar Plus+, DAZN and Orange. Depending on the operators' choice for each day, it can be seen on LALIGA TV on Movistar Plus+ and DAZN LALIGA, which are the two official channels to follow the paid matches of the competition. In addition, an open match that is broadcast through GOL PLAY and that can also be seen on the operator of your choice (DAZN or Movistar Plus+).

For its part, LALIGA HYPERMOTION can be followed through Movistar Plus+, DAZN, Orange, Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone, R. Galicia, MásMóvil, Guuk, Euskatel, Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Telecable, Netllar, Oceans, Hits, Populoos, Tivify, Embou, Finetwork, 7Play and Adamo.

In addition, with the Movistar Plus+ TV package you can also enjoy unique content every day of the week, regardless of which operator you are. Therefore, you are guaranteed a LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION match every day.