The big surprise of Formula 1 2022, in negative, was the Mercedes. The Brackley team, for the first time since the Circus entered the hybrid era, failed to produce a single-seater capable of competing for the world title, relegating to third force on the grid behind Ferrari and Red Bull. After reeling in the rear in the first races of the year, the silver arrows managed to climb up, conquering several podium finishes with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton – but never higher than third position – exploiting above all the lack of reliability. of the two top teams. The performance of the W13 has certainly improved in recent races and it is not impossible to think that by the end of the year the Anglo-German team will be able to compete for victory. The race for the ninth consecutive world title among the constructors, however, is over even before starting.

For this reason, the Brackley and Brixworth offices are already thinking about next season, in which the team led by Toto Wolff will have to prove that they have learned from their mistakes, managing to set up a car capable of making Hamilton and Russell battle for the world title. Speaking at the press conference on the sidelines of the French GP Andrew Shovlin he tackled the question of next year’s car, admitting that the Star’s house is also ‘taking inspiration’ from some technical solutions adopted by rival teams. “I don’t think our car will change much visually this year – said the British engineer – for 2023, on the other hand, we looked at competitor solutions, also thinking of a mixture. I would be surprised if our car looks the same next year“.

With a view to 2023, one of the most talked about topics is that of the technical directive which requires substantial changes to the flat bottom of the car. A first crackdown on the excessive flexibility of this component will arrive in Belgium, but the most substantial measures will be those planned for the next championship. Mercedes, above all because of the many porpoising problems it has faced, has obviously supported theintervention of the FIA. Other teams were much less pleased with the Federation’s interference, but according to Shovlin the solution that was found represents a good compromise. “The bottom? Some teams wanted changes, others didn’t. The compromise was found by keeping the changes to a minimum“, The Englishman ruled.