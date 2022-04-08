In home Mercedes the snouts are long. We try to understand the solution to the problem, which is actually very clear and is called porpoising, namely the hopping of the W13 at high speeds. George Russell said in recent days that once the solution to this problem was found, the Brackley team has solved almost all the critical issues of his car. And indeed all the brains of Mercedes aerodynamics are engaged in this mission which is evidently more serious than expected. And lifting the car off the ground is the classic patch worse than the hole, since porpoising is reduced but it also kills performance on the lap, when the competition is making the most of the ground effect.

“Our priority is to solve porpoising, which is the main reason that prevents us from extracting maximum performance from our car. We have made changes to the underbody in Bahrain, but without major results, in fact we have continued to use the original specification, overall it is a better solution“Said Chief Engineer Andrew Shovlin as reported by the Corriere della Sera.

The Bahrain updates, appreciated in the wind tunnel, did not bring the desired results and Brackley is working on a completely redesigned version that will debut in the next Grands Prix. A version still with narrow bellies, but which would affect the rear wing, which with this specification would generate too much drag for the load generated. A different wing concept could have been invaluable in Australia but will not arrive in Melbourne where there will be minor updates instead.