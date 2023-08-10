Mercedes, maximum confidence in Russell

The British derby between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell has catalyzed the attention of the media and fans of Mercedes and not only. On the other hand, in the same garage are the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1 and one of the most interesting prospects in motoring, who after years of playing the Williams apprenticeship wants to consecrate himself definitively.

Russell grabbed the cover last year thanks to a sensational weekend at Interlagos, in which he won both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, keeping pace with his teammate and displaying a completely unusual coolness for a 24-year-old who has yet to climb on the top step of the podium in Formula 1. Hamilton in 2023 seems to have collected at least in part the credit with the fate accumulated last year in comparison with his young companion: at the summer break Sir Lewis is ahead by as many as 49 points.

Shovlin’s words

Regardless of the talks about the contract renewal of the seven-time world champion (closer and closer) Russell is however the future of Mercedes. Sooner or later he will become its first guide and it is to him that the team looks in the long run. This was confirmed by Brackley race engineer manager Andy Shovlin: “George is an extremely professional driver who is working very, very hard. And it’s one of those that he will undoubtedly win a championship sooner or later, as long as we can get him a car suitable. We are obviously working hard to achieve this, but George is a very technical rider who adapts well to the different conditions. He is super focused on his work and there is no doubt that it will be part of our successes in the future“.

The fight for second place

The Briton then commented on a balance of power on the grid which – Red Bull aside – is very balanced. According to Shovlin, the attribution of the role of second force will change from track to track: “In Barcelona for example we did quite well, but the truth is you can’t design a car for every circuit. Many variables, from cornering speed to circuit temperatures, from difficulty getting the tires to work to balance, can affect performance. Beyond that, there’s a pretty aggressive rush to developments and you can see that with the steps taken by Williams and McLaren. Teams are finding a lot of performance and this is starting to get a little confusing in the hierarchies“.