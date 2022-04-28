The whole weekend of Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna had decidedly negative for the team Mercedes, which has reached one of the lowest points in terms of competitiveness since the landing of the power units in F1, ie from 2014 to today. Despite George Russell’s 4th place, Lewis Hamilton’s performance – 13th at the finish – generated a real case in Brackley’s, with the same team analyzing some problems that can be solved or perfected in view of next weekend a You love mefrom 6 to 8 May.

In particular, the Technical Director spoke about this Andrew Shovlin: the British engineer, focusing on the films in the debriefing after the Imola race, has in fact noticed an accentuation of the difficulties already encountered by the W13 in this start of the world championship – porpoinsing and tire temperatures above all – with the latter which could however be reduced on the occasion of the US race: “Staying realistic – commented Shovlin in an interview reported by formula1.com – these problems will be addressed step by step, and not in a single moment where all of them will disappear. In any case, we are seeing encouraging signs, so much so that we hope to bring updates soon that can translate into concrete progress, perhaps already from Miami. We know that many teams are facing complexities due to porpoising – he added – and we are aware that lifting the car is one way to alleviate it. Most of the work we are doing at Brackley is to understand this phenomenon in order to be able to control and study it outside the car ”.

In addition, Shovlin detailed the team’s mistake with Russell, whose front wing was not adjusted for drier track conditions during the GP: “When we make a change to the pit stop – has explained – we use an electronic gun that can program a pre-set number of laps, and we have to do it because the stops have become so fast that it is no longer possible to do a manual adjustment, and so we have such a tool that does this. The problem we had was with both guns hitting the front wing plate, and that has it caused the gun itself to reset: it hadn’t happened before in the rehearsal sessions ”.