It took an unexpected debut in the last Italian Grand Prix to get really close Nyck de Vries to the role of official driver in Formula 1 for the 2023 season, a goal effectively achieved by the Dutchman after signing the contract with theAlpha Tauri. At 28 years of age, the number 21 is therefore one step away from participating in his first full-time championship, even if perplexities still persist today about this long wait before that goal. It is no coincidence that if one analyzes his curriculum vitae, de Vries boasts two very important achievements such as the victory of the Formula 2 championship, conquered in 2019, and the Formula E world title obtained in 2020-21.

At the end of that season, the Dutch reached an agreement with the Mercedes to play the role of test driver in Formula 1, to then divide the same commitment for 2022 between Brackley and Silverstone, home of Aston Martin, before the aforementioned debut with Williams. An opinion relating to his late agreement as an official F1 driver, despite all the conditions being more than valid, comes from the Technical Director of Mercedes Andrew Shovlin. In the book “Max & Nyck”released only in the Netherlands and created by Ivo Pakvis and Stijn Keuris, the British engineer indicated his ‘why’, which would have nothing to do with motivations of a sporting nature: “What I think is strange is that there wasn’t a more heated fight between the teams to sign him – has explained – only Red Bull has made a choice based solely on its capabilities, and I believe that there were political elements behind the fact that he had not obtained a position elsewhere”.

Shovlin did not clarify what were the political reasons to which he refers, but the action of Mercedes to free its reserve driver to allow him to reach the AlphaTauri, and therefore to be part of the family Red Bullcould have nasty consequences for the Anglo-German team itself: “We had a deal with Nyck – has explained – if we couldn’t put him in a Mercedes team, he could have chosen the better option, e.g we may regret letting him go. He has integrated very well into our team, but you can’t hold anyone back. He was the ideal reserve and test driver for us. If we could have used it when necessary, we would have done so, but we would have prevented a driver from pursuing his dream. With his Formula E title, he meant a lot to the Mercedes brand, and was also excellent as a third driver. For this reason we wanted to help him further. Whether Nyck wants to return to this team will be influenced by how fair we have been with him over the years. There’s nothing to suggest that Nyck won’t be driving a Mercedes in the future.”

Regardless of de Vries’ potential return to Brackley, for now the fact remains that the Dutchman is part of the Red Bull family, and his abilities could even convince the Milton Keynes-based team to promote him as team-mate to his compatriot Max Verstappen: “I have no doubts that Nyck has the ability to win races if he was with the right team behind the wheel of the ideal car Shovlin concluded. if he manages to become world champion it will depend on him. He has less time to do it given his age, but he compensates with his experience. It wouldn’t surprise me if we challenged him as an opponent to the Red Bull team in a short time frame. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if that happens in the next 12 months or so.”