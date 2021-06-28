In Austria, in the Styrian GP, ​​the Mercedes failed to win the race for the fourth consecutive time this year. A negative record in the hybrid era for the dominators of the last seven seasons. Compared to the French GP, however, at least the Brackley team has taken away the satisfaction of place two riders on the podium again. ‘Company’ that Mercedes had become accustomed to in recent seasons, but which in reality this year had no longer occurred since the Spanish GP. Credit for this result was Valtteri Bottas. If in fact Lewis Hamilton lost the duel with Max Verstappen, the Finn came out the winner from the head to head with Sergio Perez.

GP Styria 2021, order of arrival

A result that – as he explained after the race Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes dt – a lot has gone by since the Nastola native’s constant performance and the good strategy of the team. “Valtteri played the tire advantage well in the first stint and seemed ready to pass Sergio on the track, but he came back before losing the position. We were planning to go long – explained Shovlin – but then their pit stop problem created the opportunity to gain the position in that lap “. Perez’s second stop, in an attempt to replicate what he did with Verstappen in France, did not catch the black-silver box unprepared.

Bottas: “We have to accept Red Bull superiority”

“Later in the race we were thinking of making two stops – commented the English engineer again – but the situation was not clear. We didn’t want to risk losing the podium, so we stayed on the only stop. The race finale was a bit tense. Our instruments, however, understood that Sergio would catch up with Valtteri on the last lap, but he wouldn’t have time to pass “. A prediction that this time turned out to be correct, contrary to what happened with Verstappen’s undercut on Hamilton in France.