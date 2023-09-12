A podium missing from Silverstone

The results obtained so far by Mercedes they are not fully satisfying the men of the Brackley team, who despite second place in the constructors’ championship have not celebrated a podium finish since the British Grand Prix at the beginning of July, when Lewis Hamilton took third position in his home race. Since then, the same seven-time world champion has come close to finishing in the top-3 in Hungary and Belgium, and then made a mistake in his strategy in Holland by remaining on the track despite the downpour, just like his teammate George Russell.

The advantages of Marina Bay

Yet, remaining in Zandvoort, Mercedes had shown good pace throughout the weekend, thanks to a high downforce circuit which enhances the characteristics of the W14. This was confirmed by the Technical Director Andrew Shovlinwho hopes to be able to repeat a similar performance this weekend on the city track Marina Bay, in Singapore. For the British engineer, in fact, there would be all the possible conditions to ensure that at least one of his pilots could even hit the target of podium.

Hope on the podium

“There’s a reason to think the car will perform better, and that’s because Singapore is a maximum downforce circuit – Shovlin explained to the media – our performances on high-downforce circuits, such as Barcelona, ​​Budapest and also Zandvoort, were very good. Hopefully we can be a little faster and get back into a position that we are allow you to fight for the podium“.

Pay attention to the last sector

Unlike previous editions, however, the Marina Bay track will present a new layout in the third sectorwith the two chicanes from turns 16 to 19 to come replaced by a straight line. An element therefore to take into consideration, but which according to Shovlin will not eliminate the podium chances: “The track, however, presents some unique challenges and we have also made some changes to the layout for this year – he continued – a four-corner sequence near the end of the lap, where the track passed under a grandstand through a tunnel, was eliminated. Now it’s gone, so we have a longer straight that the way the tires work will change a little. There’s a little less energy, but it’s also abrasive asphalt. We have the three softest compounds, so it’s quite a tough race on the tires and it’s also a bumpy road circuit. Furthermore, the race takes place in Night. There are many challenges to face, but we are confident of achieving a good performance.”