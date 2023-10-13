Difficult moment

The images of Lance Stroll That pushes his ‘performance coach’ at the end of qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, while he was trying to calm him down after yet another disastrous performance, they toured the world.

Over the weekend in Lusail, the Canadian expressed, even visually, all the enormous frustration for the very difficult period he is going through on a sporting level. Even the abrupt interview given in Qatar, in which she had answered in monosyllables to the questions of the journalist of the official F1 channel, it had been a clear indicator of the emotionally complex condition of #18.

The call of the federation

However, Stroll’s behavior did not remain without consequences even if, as had already happened in the case of Helmut Marko’s racist statements towards Sergio Perez, the federation chose to intervene in a rather soft mannerwith a simple tug of the ear.

In recent days the FIA ​​had in fact investigated the behavior of the team owner’s son. The outcome was one warning lettersent to Lance Stroll by the FIA ​​Compliance Officer: “The FIA ​​maintains a zero-tolerance position against misconduct and condemns any action that may lead to physical harassment.”, we read in the official note. The person directly interested, for his part, was apologized to the federation for what happened in the garage. Stroll, however, has yet to issue any kind of public apology for his behavior.