Shoveling snow can cause heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest in people with heart problems and even in those who are unaware that they have heart disease, it warns the American Heart Association (AHA).

Shoveling snow can be dangerous for heart patients: here’s why

“Shoveling snow is a very strenuous activity, made even stronger by the impact cold temperatures have on your body, increasing your blood pressure while simultaneously constricting the coronary arteries. It really is a ‘perfect storm’ for acute cardiac events“, he has declared Barry Franklin in a press release from‘AHA. He is the lead author of an AHA scientific statement on exercise-related heart risks.

“Among the many findings of our research, we have seen that the cardiac demands of shoveling heavy snow, including marked increases in heart rate and systolic blood pressure, could match and exceed the maximum levels achieved during maximum treadmill testing in the sedentary men“Said Franklin, a professor of internal medicine at the William Beaumont School of Medicine at the University of Oakland in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Researchers in one study found that after just two minutes of shoveling snow, participants’ heart rates exceeded the upper limit often prescribed for aerobic exercise tests.: “The less fit subjects demonstrated the highest heart rates during the shoveling“Said Franklin.

Numerous studies have reported the dangers of shoveling snow, and the activity has been included in the AHA’s 2020 Updated Scientific Statement on Exercise-Related Acute Cardiac Events. Franklin, one of the leading science experts behind the cardiac hazards of snow shoveling, said hundreds of people in the United States die each year during or shortly after snow removal.

“The impact of snow removal is particularly concerning for people who already have cardiovascular risks such as a sedentary lifestyle or obesity, being a smoker or former smoker, having diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. , as well as people who have had a heart attack or stroke“, he said. “People with these characteristics and those who have undergone bypass surgery or coronary angioplasty simply shouldn’t shovel snow.”

It becomes essential to stay safer while working in the snow, to be aware of the dangers, to be prepared and to take it easy, he suggested. It is important to take short breaks while performing this form of exercise.

And beware: even using an automatic snow blower can be dangerous for some, as the effort required to push it can rapidly increase heart rate and blood pressureFranklin said. For people who consider themselves to be healthy, however, snow blowers can reduce the effects on the heart.

It is better to push the snow with a shovel than to lift and throw it. If you feel chest pain or pressure, lightheadedness, heart palpitations, or an irregular heart rhythm, you should stop exercising immediately. You will need to call the emergency room if your symptoms do not subside quickly.

The physical exertion of shoveling coupled with low temperatures increases the workload of the heart. For some people, walking in heavy or wet snow is enough to strain the heart. Here are some tips to protect the heart when shoveling snow:

Take a break. Take frequent breaks to avoid over-stressing the heart. Pay attention to how your body feels during those breaks.Do not eat a large meal before or right after shoveling. Eating a large meal can put an extra load on your heart. Use a small shovel or snow blower. The act of lifting heavy snow can increase blood pressure when lifting. It is safer to lift small quantities. Whenever possible, simply push snow.

It is important to recognize the warning signs for heart attack and to know how to listen to the body’s signals. While there is no certainty that it is a heart attack, it is always best to get checked. As a precaution, it becomes necessary to keep the mobile phone in your pocket and call promptly if you feel any signs of a heart attack.

Do not drink alcohol before or immediately after shoveling. Alcohol can increase a person’s sensation of warmth and may lead to underestimating the extra strain the body goes to in the cold. See a doctor beforehand. Before starting shoveling, it is best to discuss this with your doctor if there is a diagnosis of heart disease, if the person does not exercise regularly, or is middle-aged or older.

It is important to be aware of the dangers of hypothermia. Heart failure causes the majority of deaths from hypothermia. To prevent hypothermia, dress in layers of warm clothing, which trap air between the layers to form protective insulation, and wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost through your head.