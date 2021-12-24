What started out as a modest Kickstarter project became a modern icon of indie games. Shovel Knight surprised us with some of the highest quality retro platforming action and now the Shovel Knight is back in a slightly different game. In the analysis of Pocket Dungeon we tell you about this fun game that mixes puzzles and roguelite action.

It has been more than seven years since we met Shovel Knight and at the time the first game of Yacht Club Games He surprised us with a proposal that stood out for its magnificent level design and a lot of variety in its memorable boss battles; It was a product that looked like a time machine that took us back to the golden age of 2D 8- and 16-bit platforms. Shovel Knight is back, although what they now present to us Came and Yacht Club Games is a very different game from its predecessor experimenting with new genres. Pocket Dungeon is a action roguelite puzzle And, although that mix may sound a bit strange at first, the result is a game that welcomes you with a steep difficulty curve. And the best thing: it won’t take long to capture you with its addictive gameplay, which is one of its most prominent features of the video game.

Regarding the presentation there is also an important change and there is nothing to blame for a game that shines for its artistic and sound section. The revamped graphics of the game continue to bet on the pixel art, but with more detailed and caricatured sprites that come in handy with the proposal. The same can be said for the soundtrack that Jake Kaufman is back on with new arrangements of the original game’s themes and excellent unreleased pieces to accompany long game sessions.

Puzzles, action and roguelite spirit

Once upon a time in the realm of Shovel Knight our protagonist received a mysterious correspondence while he was sleeping. The mysterious package turned out to be a strange box that, when touched, transported Shovel Knight inside. This box is nothing other than the Pocket Dungeon, where our blue hero met Puzzle Knight, who claims that many other inhabitants of the kingdom have been trapped by the dungeon and no one knows how to get out. It is here where the new adventure of Shovel Knight begins, whom we will help unravel the mysteries of the dungeon in order to escape.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon presents us boards not very different from other puzzle games. In a Grid You will see both stone blocks and enemies of all kinds fall. The interesting thing about the game is the way in which you interact with all these elements that fall on the board because you will have direct control of the protagonist to move freely through the grid, as in a dungeon crawler, to try to eliminate the threats and thus escape from the dungeon. To deal damage to the enemies you must collide with them, although you must consider that they also have a certain amount of points of damage that will directly impact your health bar after each attack. Another element to consider is that if a series of enemies of the same type are chained On the board, the damage done will be shared to all of them and the greater chains of eliminated rivals, the rewards in the form of gems will be more juicy.

The rhythm of the game flows between searching the chains of enemies and the valuable potions to constantly recover the health points lost with each attack. The speed with which items fall to the board will depend on how fast the player is moving and there is also a gem multiplier that rewards the skills of those who are capable of not letting too much time pass between one attack and another. To these rules is added the existence of objects as perishable weapons that inflict elemental damage or more points of damage to enemies, although it will not be very easy to recover them, since you will have to look for keys to open chests and keep their precious contents. There are also relics, which are permanent improvements for the rest of the game such as increasing the health bar or introducing the odd extra rule that works in your favor; These relics can be found in street shops and can be purchased with the gems you have earned.

It has a steep difficulty curve in the first hoursAs in other roguelites, a game ends the moment you the player dies and you have to start the next escape attempt from scratch, although not all is lost, because when you return to the initial camp of the Pocket Dungeon it is possible to use the gems that have been left to acquire new relics that can appear in future games, or open shortcuts to go directly to the furthest levels you have reached.

Pocket Dungeon is a game with a steep difficulty curve in the first hours. Defeating the first boss can be a long task as you get used to all the rules of the game, you know the peculiarities of each scenario and find out what are the best strategies to defeat each of the threats that haunt the Pocket Dungeon. However, just as the game is demanding, the persistence of the player is rewarded with varied games and a very fresh and addictive. It is good to know that some parameters of the difficulty can be adjusted to have a more accessible experience if the player so wishes.

The Knights of Shovel Knight Return

Among the most applauded of the first Shovel Knight game was the presence of a good variety of bosses that not only stood out for their varied game mechanics, but also shone for their marked personalities that we saw very well used in some expansions starring these others gentlemen. Pocket Dungeon also took advantage of the colorful cast of antagonists from the main game to give games interesting twists.

As you advance in the Pocket Dungeon you will find knights like bosses who you must defeat. In addition to the fact that each of these battles are very interesting due to the mechanics of each boss, the best thing is that the reward for beating them is to unlock them as playable characters so that you can take advantage of your skills first-hand in future games. Shovel Knight is the most balanced character of the entire cast and the safe recommendation for those who are getting used to playing in the Pocket Dungeon, but experimenting with the rest of the characters adds many hours of fun to the game.

To give some examples, Plague Knight can poison enemies, but has less health. King Knight can execute devastating charged attacks, but they take an additional point of damage. Specter Knight regains health by killing enemies, but is poisoned by potions. Shield Knight survives one fatal hit per level and generates barriers each time he defeats a chain of enemies, but has fewer health points. There are more than 10 playable characters and each one supposes a different experience of game in each game. Fans of the first game will be happy to know that there are also brand new gentlemen in this Shovel Knight adventure.

Pocket Dungeon multiplayer

Although the main story will keep players entertained for hours, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon also offers other additional options to give more value to the package. First there are the confrontations, which are 1 vs 1 battles in which each character plays on his own grid to try to eliminate chains of enemies that add obstacles to the rival’s board, as happens in other competitive puzzle game modes. Whoever manages to bury their rival in a couple of rounds will win. Although the confrontations are focused on enjoying competing with other people, it is also possible to face characters controlled by the console with various levels of difficulty to practice.

It is a game that shines for its artistic and sound sectionAnother additional mode is a daily challenge that puts players from all over the world to compete in a predefined match, with a specific knight, to see who can go the furthest in the dungeon and get the best score in a single attempt. In addition to the daily challenge leaderboards, players can also find a general leader board where overall progress is measured against what other players around the world have done. It is also possible to review all kinds of curious statistics ranging from the game time and the death counter to the number of gems collected.