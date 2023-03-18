Yacht Club Games and Nitrome have announced a new free update for Shovel Knight Dig: Fate and Fortune DLC. This novelty is already available on mobile devices and PC and will arrive “soon” on consoles.

This free downloadable content adds “even more” to the adventure, including the challenging Knightmare mode, “sweet memories” to unlock and display, a new music track and a number of quality of life improvements:

Item improvements (based on player feedback)

Level design changes and additions

Seeds are now available in the menu, allowing players to set specific seeds (Note: PC version only).

Camera “Look Up/Down” function

Food/Enemies/Signs have been added to the compendium

Adjustment of keys

Ability to disable automatic shovel drop in menu

Previously watched cut scenes can now be skipped

Balance of food and maximum HP

The team has also released a trailer dedicated to the free Fate and Fortune update for Shovel Knight Dig: you can see it below.

In our review of Shovel Knight Dig we explained that “It might come to think that Yacht Club is exploiting its franchise a little too much, dragging it in directions that seem inappropriate and all too experimental, but even in this case we are faced with a success.Rather than bending the series to make it fit into a different well-coded game structure, Shovel Knight Dig proudly reinterprets the roguelike in its own style, managing both to remain faithful to the origins and to propose something different and new. roguelites are perfectly associated with the action, which remains somewhat strongly tied to the classic one of Shovel Knight, especially in terms of the sensation provided by the gameplay and the control of the character.The whole is also enriched by a representation derived from the usual care in the 16-bit style retro aesthetic. It is true that in the end the levels are a bit few and that the mechanics of the semi-permanent death can be frustrating, but it’s easy to get caught up in the formula and keep hurling yourself down the well, shovel toting.”