The 60-year-old Johan R. from Geesteren, who drove his shovel through a barrier during the farmers’ protest, will not get another judge. He demanded that last Friday because he did not find the judge impartial. On Friday, R. will again appear before the police judge.

The challenge chamber of the court in The Hague ruled on Monday about the request of the 60-year-old farmer. He rejected the request for a new judge in the case. It was also determined that any new challenge requests will not be processed because of misuse of the opportunity to submit a challenge request.

Damages

Last Friday, Johan R. was in court because he drove his shovel through a fence and resisted his arrest. Two officers suffered minor injuries. He is suspected of destruction, resistance with injury, assault and threats.

The case was suspended that day because the suspect pleaded before another judge and invoked his right of challenge. This means that a party doubts the partiality of a judge and demands a replacement. Before the judge withdrew, he did decide that R. had to stay in jail longer.

R. demanded to be cleared of the suspicions and wanted the data of the case to be destroyed, because according to him ‘excessive force’ was used during his arrest. He demanded, among other things, compensation of 100,000 euros.

He will be back in court on Friday at 2 p.m.





