Every day new evidence is coming out in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The CBI is currently investigating the case. In this case, the angle of drugs has also surfaced. The Narcotics Bureau team is in Mumbai and according to reports a drug peddler has also been caught. Chats between Riya’s brother and the drug supplier are now with Times Now. It is coming out that Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty also used to take drugs.

Need ‘Boom’ for Dad

CBI is questioning Sushant’s girlfriend, his brother Shouvik, father Indrajit, former manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, staff member Dipesh Sawant, cook Neeraj et al. After the drug chats went viral, investigation into this case has also started. Now Shouvik’s chats have surfaced. According to the report, Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty knew that his children take drugs. In this chat, Shouvik has demanded drugs from the supplier. Shouvik asks, where are you brother? The answer comes, I am at home. On this, Shouvik says Boom (Maruana is also called Boom in the code), brother, want dad. Did not know their goods were finished. On this, the drug peddler responds to him that he too has finished, will be able to meet tomorrow.

Riya has claimed not to take drugs

Riya Chakraborty has claimed during the interview that she has never taken drugs. The CBI has called Riya’s father Indrajit Chakraborty on Wednesday for a second round of questioning. And in addition to NCB, ED is also investigating. According to reports, the drug peddler caught by NCB has named Shauvik Chakraborty.