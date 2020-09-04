The Narcotics Bureau (NCB) has also been investigating since the drug angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Ravi Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty, the main accused in this case, has been avoiding buying drugs since the beginning. Now Shouvik has admitted that he has bought drugs for his sister Riya.

Shobik’s confession in front of NCB

According to a report by our partner Channel Times Now, Shouvik Chakraborty confessed to the NCB that he had purchased drugs for his sister Riya Chakraborty. Earlier Shouvik had said that he has never bought drugs and he has nothing to do with the case. He denied all the allegations.

Shouvik Chakraborty’s first refusal again accepted

Prior to NCB, Shouvik was the first to deny all the allegations. At the same time, he later confessed to buying drugs for Riya. This clearly shows that Shouvik is trying to hide a lot and in the coming time, information about his work can be revealed.

Samuel Miranda confesses – bought drugs for Sushant’s house

Let us tell you that NCB has been questioning Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda for the past 8 hours. According to ‘Times Now’ report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda has confessed to interrogation that he had purchased the drugs. Samuel has also said that he bought drugs for Sushant Sir’s house.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB said – Abdul Basit Parihar used to buy and sell drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput

Long question from Shouvik and Samuel

According to NCB sources, the interrogation of Shouvik Chakravati and Samuel on Friday is long-running. It can be late into the night. However, no one will be arrested on Friday. Shauvik and Samuel will be sent home. It is possible that both are called for questioning again on Saturday.

Call details of Shouvik and Samuel near NCB

NCB still has WhatsApp chat as evidence. Shauvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have call details that have evidence of their interactions with them and drug peddlers. Apart from this, there is also proof of money transactions. In which Samuel bought drugs for Shouvik by paying 10 thousand rupees.