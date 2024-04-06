A crowd of protesters has gathered outside the Embassy of Ecuador in Mexico Citythe afternoon of this Saturday, April 6, to express their repudiation of the recent invasion of security forces at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, Ecuador.

This protest act arises in response to the controversy unleashed by the expulsion of former vice president Jorge Glaswho was in the process of requesting political asylum in Mexico.

“Mexico is respected“, “Mexico is respected Ca%&/#es. Get out of my country”, “Mexicans condemn the violation of our SOVEREIGNTY”, “Mexico is no one's colony, we know that the US is behind it”, are just some of the legends displayed on the banners.

Repudiation for intervention in diplomatic affairs

The irruption of Ecuadorian security forces at the Mexican Embassy has generated outrage and concern both nationally and internationally. The protesters denounce this action as a flagrant violation of the principles of sovereignty and respect for human rights, as well as undue interference in Mexico's diplomatic affairs.

At the heart of the protest is a firm demand for justice and respect for human rights. Protesters demand a thorough investigation into the events that led to the expulsion of Jorge Glas from the Mexican Embassy, ​​as well as absolute respect for the rights of political asylum seekers in Ecuador and around the world.

The protest at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Mexico City has drawn the attention of the international community, which is observing the ongoing events with interest, after several have responded in support of the decisions of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).