Days after confirming that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be played “regardless of how the coronavirus pandemic evolves”, denying rumors of a possible postponement or cancellation, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee launched the first “Game Manual”, with a series of guidelines that everyone involved in the event must respect to guarantee “successful and safe” Games. Among the protocols that will be applied, a rule called attention: No shouting or singing may be done to encourage athletes during competitions. Only applause will be allowed.

The document, which was sent to the international federations of the different sports, is a first version of the rules that must be respected and will be updated at least twice in the coming months. Although more changes may be introduced if necessary depending on how the health crisis progresses and develops. Later on, other specific ones for athletes, media, etc. will also be published.

It contains guidelines on how athletes, coaches, leaders and all those associated with the event should handle themselves before traveling, when arriving in Japan, during their stay in that country and when leaving.

In the section that talks about hygiene-related care, it is highlighted that it will not be possible to sing or shout in the states to encourage athletes during competitions. In addition, measures that are already known to all are recommended, such as regular hand washing or the use of sanitizers, and the use of face masks in closed environments or outdoors, when you are around other people.

While in Japan, all persons should restrict their activities to those necessary to fulfill their functions. The athletesFor example, they will be able to move freely between the Villa or their place of accommodation and the stadiums in order to train or compete. But they will not be able to attend the games or competitions of other sports as spectators, something they usually do on their days off, especially to support their compatriots.

Nor will they be able to take advantage of the trip to visit tourist places in the Japanese country. And they must travel only using the official transport of the Games, because the use of public transport is prohibited, unless you have a special permit.

Seventy-two hours before leaving for Japan, they must take a test to ensure that they are not infected, something that the border restrictions that govern in that country require. And they will have to download the Japanese government contact tracing application (COCOA).

They should also prepare “14 day plan“with the activities they plan to carry out during their stay and details about the places where they will be staying; and a list of people with whom they hope to have contact during that time. That information will be given to the Japanese authorities through the Liaison Office Corresponding Covid-19, so that in case of a positive, contact tracing can be carried out quickly.

Upon arrival in Japan, they will be tested at the airport and in case of positive, they must comply with the quarantine there according to the instructions of the Japanese health authorities. Details about the conditions of that isolation will be announced later.

The controls will be repeated regularly during the stay in Japanese lands, with a frequency that will depend on the role of the person (athlete, leader, coach, staff).

Nakamura Hidemasa, one of the heads of the organizing committee, explained: “These rules were developed from the perspective of the participant. This is a first edition, which will be updated in the spring. We want to ensure that everyone involved in the Games is aware of our plans and knowing that if we all follow the established rules, the event can be held safely. “

“We know that these Olympics will be different in many ways.. There will be conditions and restrictions for all participants. If we commit To respect these guidelines, we will demonstrate that unity is strength and we will ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are remembered as a milestone in human history“he reflected Christophe dubi, Executive Director of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, will be held from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympics, from August 24 to September 5.

