Once the three consecutive classics between Chivas and Americathe time for reflection arrived and one of the first to express his general opinion was Antonio the Chicken Briseñowho gave his point of view of what happened in the elimination of the Concachampions.
And for the under 17 world champion, the disaster in Concacaf It was due to the first game and he dedicated a few words to those who criticized Fernando Gago's approach, as he assured that it is very easy to talk “to Monday's newspaper.”
The reason for Briseño's following statement is because of the fateful way in which they fell in the first leg, since it was the only game that the teams lost. Chivas de Guadalajarabut they did it by a score of 0-3 at home.
“Everyone with Monday's newspaper knows what to do about having played the first leg the way they played the second leg… It's something that happened, it's part of it, and if it had gone well, they would have said it's good that we played like that.”
– Antonio 'Pollo' Briseño
For him Chicken Briseñothe 3-0 of the first leg of the Concachampions “It was a soccer accident,” as he added that they had one less player until before the last two goals; However, he saw the final result favorably.
“It's okay, we learned, this is going to make us stronger as a team,” he stated in an interview for TUDN, where he made it clear that Chivas can improve a lot in the future and they were even able to win the match Liga MXin which they tied 0-0.
“We didn't get the victory, but it was played well, the important thing is the performance and if you convince yourself with that performance you are in a better mood to face the next one”
– 'Chicken' Briseño for TUDN
Finally, Briseño put on the table the intense load of games that they have had in a month and a half, since in total there are 13 games that add up to “a lot of load”, so the pause for the FIFA date It will come in a good way for those who are not selected.
“It is not an excuse, we are going to recover many injured people and the team can function much better,” said the defender of the Guadalajarawho views the final part of the tournament favorably for the team and minimized the elimination in Concacaf.
